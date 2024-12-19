This year marks the start of a new global tradition: Christmas Day NFL games on Netflix. The inaugural NFL Holiday Remix will feature the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers sporting festive, holiday-themed uniform patches during Saturday, Dec. 21, and Christmas Day games.

The Holiday Remix kicks off Saturday with the Texans facing the Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, followed by the Steelers versus the Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. On Christmas Day, Netflix will broadcast the Chiefs-Steelers at 1 p.m. ET and the Ravens-Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. Broadcasts will also air locally and be available on NFL+ for U.S. mobile devices.

This partnership begins a three-year deal between Netflix and the NFL, making Christmas Day NFL games a must-see cultural event. Netflix subscribers worldwide can enjoy English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and German games.

Coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET with a pregame show featuring Kay Adams, Drew Brees, Mina Kimes, and more, along with comedians Bert Kreischer and Nate Bargatze. Game broadcasts will include top-tier play-by-play and analysis teams, with Ian Eagle, Nate Burleson, JJ Watt, Greg Olsen, and Noah Eagle.

At halftime of Ravens-Texans, Netflix will present a Christmas Day Halftime Show starring Beyoncé.

Christmas NFL games have been a tradition since 1971, and with NFL viewership averaging 17.8 million this season, the Netflix games promise to be a global holiday spectacle.