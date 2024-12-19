WNBA REEBOK LEXIE[55][86]

Reebok, the iconic sportswear brand, has announced a multi-year partnership with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), becoming an authorized footwear supplier for the league. The collaboration will highlight the league’s rising stars, including Reebok athletes Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and Lexie Brown of the Los Angeles Sparks. Together, Reebok and WNBA players will create content to bring fans closer to the game.



“It’s an exciting time for Reebok, the WNBA, and the game of basketball overall,” said Shaquille O’Neal, President of Reebok Basketball. “Reebok has always been committed to supporting the growth of the sport, and now with a strong plan, the right resources, and the welcoming arms of the WNBA, we’re ready to dive in headfirst with everything from product to players and more.”

This partnership aligns with Reebok’s renewed focus on reclaiming its place in sports culture. In recent years, the brand has named legends Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson to leadership roles in its basketball division and signed rising talent Angel Reese, who debuted her “Reebok by Angel” collection earlier this year. Reese also helped launch the “Engine A,” Reebok’s new performance basketball shoe. The partnership extension between Reebok and Reese includes a signature sneaker release in 2026, making her only the second WNBA player to achieve this milestone with the brand.

“Reebok has been such an amazing partner and advocate for women in sport,” said Angel Reese. “As strong female athletes, we can use our platform to set an example for young players coming up in the sport. I’m happy to see the WNBA and Reebok supporting one another because I know that together we’re so much stronger and our reach is so much further.

Reebok has a long history in women’s basketball, producing performance shoes since the 1980s and sponsoring iconic collegiate teams throughout the ’90s. The brand gave Rebecca Lobo her own signature shoe in 1997 and supported leagues like the ABL, NBA, and WNBA during the late ’90s and early 2000s.

This latest partnership reinforces Reebok’s commitment to women’s basketball, building on its legacy with the WNBA and extending support to leagues worldwide. Fans can expect innovative collaborations and continued investment in the sport.