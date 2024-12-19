Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley leads all players in voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games with 108,016 votes as the final week of balloting begins. Barkley is followed closely by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with 106,999 votes. Rounding out the top five are Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (101,703 votes), Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (99,346), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (94,940).

The Detroit Lions currently lead all teams in total votes, followed by the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles.

For the second straight year, the NFL will host the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida, celebrating the league’s top players with a week of AFC versus NFC competitions. The festivities culminate on Sunday, Feb. 2, with an exciting flag football game coached by Peyton and Eli Manning.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games, presented by Verizon and held in partnership with Florida Citrus Sports, Orange County, and the City of Orlando, promise fans an action-packed day featuring 88 of the league’s brightest stars. The Sunday showcase, running from 3-6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC, will also include family-friendly activities, giveaways, and interactive experiences.

Ahead of the main event, ESPN will broadcast the Pro Bowl Skills Show on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 7-8:30 p.m. ET. This event will highlight unique challenges that showcase players’ abilities beyond traditional football skills, with cumulative scoring from the skills competitions setting the stage for the flag football showdown on Sunday.