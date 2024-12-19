The 2024 Championship Season marks a decade of Uzma Rawn Dowler’s contributions to Major League Baseball, culminating in her recent promotion to Chief Marketing Officer. In her previous role as Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Partnerships, Rawn established herself as a vital force in forging impactful alliances and driving the league’s marketing strategies.

In her expanded position, Rawn will continue overseeing the global corporate partnerships team while reporting to Bill Morningstar, MLB Network President and MLB Executive Vice President of Sponsorship Sales. With nearly 20 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies and sports organizations—including the NBA and Premier Partnerships before joining MLB—Rawn is well-positioned to lead MLB’s marketing evolution.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. praised Rawn’s contributions and the potential of her new role:

“Uzma has been an invaluable resource for our industry, and this expanded role is a natural evolution for her to make even larger contributions in helping to grow the sport. Uzma already helps Baseball reach new, diverse audiences through her collaborations with our corporate partners where she provides marketing solutions for some of the biggest brands in the world. Now, combined with her energetic personality, never-ending commitment to the game, and cross-industry relationships, Uzma can help bring Baseball closer to our fans and partners alike—both in the U.S. and around the world.”

During her tenure at MLB, Rawn has spearheaded partnerships with iconic brands such as Adobe, Budweiser, Capital One, Chevrolet, Corona, Gatorade, GEICO, Google, Mastercard, and T-Mobile, ensuring that these brands effectively engage with MLB’s expansive multimedia audiences.

Rawn’s impact on the industry has been widely recognized. She was named to Sports Business Journal’s prestigious Forty Under 40 lists in both 2024 and 2020. In 2015, she earned a spot on Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30 in Sports. Additionally, SportsPro and the Ivy Sports Symposium honored her as part of their 10 NEXT Class of 2013, recognizing her as one of the most outstanding sports executives under 30.

With a proven track record of innovation and a deep understanding of the sports and marketing landscapes, Rawn Dowler’s leadership promises to usher in a dynamic new era for Major League Baseball.