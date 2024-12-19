Usher Hosts Celebration for Tour Crew and Celebrities at Casadonna in Miami

Usher marked the end of the U.S. leg of his Past Present Future concert tour with a private celebration at Casadonna, a coastal Italian restaurant in Miami operated by Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality.

The singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and entrepreneur hosted a thank-you party for his crew and dancers, expressing gratitude for their contributions to the tour. The exclusive event also welcomed celebrity guests, including hospitality mogul David Grutman, producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri, and talent manager Scooter Braun. Usher’s Miami soirée capped off a successful tour run with style and appreciation.