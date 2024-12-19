Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is being extradited from Pennsylvania to New York after waiving his right to an extradition hearing.

Mangione appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom on Thursday, where he agreed to the transfer without contest. Authorities are now transporting him to New York, where the alleged crime took place.

The 34-year-old suspect is charged with fatally shooting Thompson earlier this month outside a Manhattan hotel. Following a five-day manhunt, Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Mangione faces multiple charges, including murder and firearm-related offenses in New York, as well as separate gun charges in Pennsylvania. Additionally, federal prosecutors are reportedly preparing to pursue criminal charges against him related to Thompson’s death, though those indictments remain sealed at this time.

The shocking case has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the victim, with investigators continuing to piece together the events that led to the tragic shooting.