In the never ending feud between Drake and Kendrick, the former’s legal battle against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify over “Not Like Us,” has sparked widespread debate and has most of the “culture” against Drake. Most. Not all.

ICYMI, the Toronto rapper’s pre-action petition, filed in November, accuses UMG of using bots and payola to boost Kendrick’s track while suppressing his own music. Drake also alleges defamation, claiming UMG allowed the release of a song where Kendrick labels him an “alleged predator.” The move has divided fans, with some mocking Drake and others suggesting his lawsuit could reveal systemic corruption in the music industry.

Here’s where it gets interesting and remember we said most, not all … An unexpected supporter of Drake’s case is Dr. Umar Johnson, a controversial public figure known for his outspoken opinions.

Advertisement

Yes, THAT Dr. Umar is sliding for Drizzy.

Get this, in a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Dr. Umar argued that Drake’s accusations hold weight. “Drake is alleging that Universal Music Group is suppressing his music, suppressing his streams,” he said. “They haven’t been marketing him as strongly as they have been marketing Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick and Drake are both signed to labels that are subsidiaries of Universal Music Group. So that is a conflict of interest. You represent me and you represent my arch-nemesis—that’s a conflict of interest.”

But there’s more. Dr. Umar also claimed there’s anecdotal evidence of bias. “Categorically and qualitatively speaking, I have heard Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us’ a whole lot more since it dropped than I’ve heard Drake,” he said. “Even though I don’t listen to them personally […] I’m around enough other people to know what’s on the radio, and it’s Kendrick—not Drake as much.”

However, Dr. Umar’s views extended beyond music to Kendrick and Drake’s personal lives. He openly criticized both artists for their past interracial relationships, saying, “If brother Kendrick, who I love and respect, and Drake, who I love and respect—y’all, this ain’t no personal issue—but if Kendrick tells me that his fiancée does not identify as a Black woman on a full-time basis, then he is a bunny hopper and I cannot listen to his music.”

Of course, Drake’s lawsuit and Dr. Umar’s unexpected support adds another layer of intrigue to his long-standing rivalry with Kendrick Lamar. Fans and industry insiders alike are closely watching as the case unfolds, with some wondering if Drake’s legal claims will lead to revelations about the inner workings of the music business—or if the personal jabs will overshadow the core issues.