Fat Joe has declared 2024 possibly the bleakest year in Hip Hop’s history—not because of the music, but due to the relentless drama surrounding its public figures. During his appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, released Tuesday (December 17), the Bronx legend didn’t hold back as he expressed his frustration with the state of the culture.

Joey Crack pointed to the ongoing issues between his close friend Remy Ma and her estranged husband, Papoose, as a prime example of the industry’s chaos. Adding their public rift to a laundry list of woes, Joe reflected on how difficult it has become to maintain privacy and integrity as a public figure in hip-hop.

“I woke up in 2024 like, ‘God damn it!’ It’s been a horrible year,” Joe lamented. “I was just having a heated discussion with my people. This might be the worst year ever in Hip Hop history, type shit. This shit bad. All our legends, all our mentors getting scrutinized. This is the worst time to be a celebrity in the history of mankind. I’m not sure you guys wanna be celebrities.”

Advertisement

He continued with a mix of frustration and disbelief, saying, “I got friends who are filthy rich that wanna be popping, wanna be celebrities. I don’t think they understand what comes with it. This shit crazy out here. It’s nuts. The world done changed on me. You can’t make it up!”

When the conversation turned to Remy Ma and Papoose, Fat Joe spoke candidly about his disappointment over the couple’s public turmoil. As a close collaborator of Remy’s and the godfather to the pair’s six-year-old daughter, the Bronx MC said he feels powerless to mend their relationship.

“It’s a hard situation,” Joe admitted. “I don’t like none of that shit. What I can’t do is stop it. They won’t listen to me.”

He elaborated on the delicate nature of intervening in a marital dispute, stating, “Nobody comes to my house and tells my wife shit. This is your husband. I can’t get in the middle of that, that’s y’all. I wish this didn’t happen.”

Joe also shared a poignant anecdote from the night before the couple’s latest public spat. According to the Lean Back rapper, Remy Ma had treated him and several others to a lavish dinner at a New York City restaurant, seemingly indicating that things were calm within her circle.

“I woke up in the morning, and my phone was going crazy,” Joe recalled. “They were like, ‘Yo! What’s going on?’ And I’m like, ‘What the fuck?’”

The man himself quickly debunked the speculation that Papoose was part of the dinner group. Taking to Instagram Stories, Papoose addressed the rumors, clarifying, “Peace to my brother @fatjoe. I think y’all misunderstood his interview. I was not at @brooklynchophouse with them. I do spend thousands of dollars there regularly. I love that place!”

As 2024 continues to unfold, Fat Joe’s reflections paint a sobering picture of Hip Hop’s challenges beyond the music. Whether it’s the scrutiny of its legends or the deeply personal struggles of its stars, this year has proven to be one of the most tumultuous yet.