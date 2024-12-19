Here’s some positive and inspiring news in Hip Hop culture just in time for the holidays. GloRilla returned to her Memphis roots in a heartfelt gesture this Wednesday (Dec. 18), donating $25,000 to her alma mater, Melrose High School. The generous contribution aims to modernize the school’s library, transforming it into a state-of-the-art resource center equipped with updated technology and flexible seating to encourage student collaboration.

Get this, the newly renovated space will bear a special name: The Gloria H. Woods Media Center, a tribute to GloRilla’s birth name and a reflection of her deep connection to her community.

“I always wished somebody could do that when I was younger,” GloRilla told FOX13. “So the fact that I have the ability to do it now, it warms my heart.”

When it comes to Melrose High Principal Kristopher Davis, he praised the donation, emphasizing its potential to elevate student learning: “We want to upgrade our system so students can be more interactive, so they can research and take their learning to the next level.”

ICYMI, GloRilla, recently dubbed the “top female rapper of the year,” also took to Instagram to celebrate the moment. In her post, she shared her excitement not only about the library renaming but also about purchasing her first piece of land in Memphis.

“Bought my first piece of land in my city today along with giving back to my high school I graduated from & they named their media center after me God is good & life is great I’m so thankful,” she captioned a video of the land purchase ceremony.

The donation and land purchase cap a banner year for GloRilla, whose breakout hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” catapulted her to fame. With a Grammy nomination under her belt and collaborations with icons like Cardi B, GloRilla continues to balance her skyrocketing career with meaningful contributions to her hometown.

Check out the selfless act below:



