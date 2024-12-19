Young Noble of the Outlawz has revisited the tense confrontation with Diddy that took place after Tupac Shakur’s murder. In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Noble recalled the events surrounding MTV’s 20th anniversary show in 2001, where emotions ran high during a rehearsal for a tribute to Tupac.

“Puffy was trying to engage with us, but we didn’t want to talk to him. He ended up having a conversation with Big Sike from Thug Life,” Noble recounted. “We had nothing to say; we weren’t interested in speaking to him.”

Things escalated when the situation turned physical. “Puffy was nearing the end of the song when Mu (Napoleon) walked up and grabbed the mic. The song had finished, and it was our time to take over. Puff seemed to take offense, saying, ‘Hold on, playboy!’”

Noble described the chaos that ensued, saying, “Next thing you know, security and all these guys jumped on stage. We thought, ‘Here we go again.’ It turned into a bit of a melee, and ultimately, we were escorted out and unable to perform.”

In a separate discussion during the same interview, Young Noble also shared his experience of visiting Tupac in the hospital after he was shot in September 1996. “I was right there, front and center. People still say he’s alive, hiding out like Bin Laden or in Cuba, but no, he really passed away,” he emphasized.