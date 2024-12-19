Wiz Khalifa Drops “Hit It Once” Video Ahead of ‘Kush + Orange Juice 2’

Multi-platinum artist Wiz Khalifa has unveiled the video for his latest track, “Hit It Once,” directed by Maya Table. The visual follows Wiz delivering Khalifa Kush to friends throughout the day. Produced by ID Labs, Kenneth Wright, Jason Martin, and others, the song marks the fourth release from Kush + Orange Juice 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Wiz’s iconic 2010 mixtape.

Earlier singles like “Bring Your Lungs” featuring Smoke DZA and “Hide It” with Don Toliver have already garnered praise. The new album revisits the mixtape’s nostalgic energy with returning producers Cardo, Sledgren, and ID Labs, alongside newcomers Mike WiLL Made-It and Juicy J. Kush + Orange Juice 2 promises to capture the essence of Wiz’s classic sound 15 years later.