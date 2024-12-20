Al B. Sure! Says Details About His Coma Will be in 50 Cent’s Documentary About Diddy

Al B. Sure! says he will give answers to his mysterious coma in 50 Cent’s documentary about Diddy. While on stage, Al B. Sure teased the story.

“This time, a little while ago, I was deep in a coma,” he said. “I guess we’re going to have to watch 50’s movie to find out what happened. It’s going to be beautiful.”

Al B. Sure reveals 50 Cent's upcoming movie will detail how he ended up in a deep coma. pic.twitter.com/6e5usVdm4H — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 18, 2024

In September, Al B. Sure!, the former partner of the late model Kim Porter, demanded an investigation into her sudden and tragic death, particularly in light of the recent arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who also had a relationship with Porter. Porter, who passed away in 2018, was reportedly working on a book that, according to Al B. Sure!, may have exposed troubling individuals in her life.

Here’s what went down.

On Monday, September 23, Al B. Sure! took to Instagram to express his suspicions, posting three detailed messages.

Sure suggested that Porter’s death may have involved foul play, due to her intent to reveal sensitive information in her planned memoir.

Get this: He also alleged that her original book notes were stolen by “publicists and conspirators,” who acted on the orders of an unnamed individual. Al B. Sure! He further claims that he has faced threats to his own life for attempting to uncover the truth. This comes after he insinuated earlier this year that Diddy could have been involved in his coma in 2022.

“For over a decade and a half, I’ve been posting about and tagging random law enforcement agencies in hopes to protect loved ones, avoid deaths & tragedies that could have all been avoided. Despite this, I have been ignored, ridiculed and medically silenced to cover up these crimes you’re all now aware of by a very aggressive #PR Team and costly campaign to silence and physically harm me from exposing,”

Here’s the post from Al B. Sure!

Al B. Sure! went on to write “It only aimed to prevent me from further sharing publicly the ifacts and insights @LadyKP shared with me during our frequent and intimate conversations in her selfless attempts to save my life by sharing frequent plans to do harm, and possibly by ending my life.”

In his sincere plea, Al B. Sure! Formally called for investigating the individuals who worked in or around Porter’s home. He claimed that these individuals, including publicists, were responsible for stealing her computer and mobile devices, which contained the “original book notes.”

He also addressed a controversial tell-all book about Kim Porter that was circulated on Amazon, which he said contained false and offensive information.

This is wild.

Al B. Sure! is now urging authorities to take a deeper look into Kim Porter’s death and the individuals involved as he continues to push for what he believes to be the truth behind her untimely passing.