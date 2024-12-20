Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Alicia Keys to Receive Dr. Dre Global Impact Award During GRAMMY Week 2025

December 20, 2024
Shawn Grant
Alicia Keys, a 16-time GRAMMY-winning artist and cultural icon, will be honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2025 Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective. The event, part of GRAMMY Week 2025, takes place on Jan. 30 at the Fairmont Century Plaza, ahead of the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 2.

Established in 2023, the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award celebrates artists whose influence transcends music, recognizing their entrepreneurial and philanthropic achievements alongside cultural contributions. GRAMMY Week culminates with the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcasting live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

