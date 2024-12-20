Benzino Calls Out 50 Cent for Sharing Video and Leading Fans to Believe He Attempted Suicide

Benzino is responding to a clip shared by 50 Cent, which seemingly shows him attempting to commit suicide.

“Benzino caught on video, by his girlfriend Ashley Bell threatening to unalive him self with a knige because she called the cops for him allegedly beating her,” 50 wrote.

Benzino clarified: “First and foremost, I just want to let everybody know I’m okay. Second of all, I want to let everybody know that was a rehearsal for a Tubi movie. My girl was helping me out. We was doing a script reading and that was a rehearsal for a Tubi movie. That was the scene from the movie. I would never ever put my hands on any woman. I’ve never done that in my life. That’s for cowards and I surely wouldn’t do anything to hurt myself.”

Benzino also had some words for 50 Cent, who he affectionately called by his legal name: “Thanks Curtis for promoting me. Keep on posting me, that’s dope. I’m in the gym heavy, benching 315. What you doing, Curtis?””