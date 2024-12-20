Houston’s celeb and socialite elite gathered at The Warwick on Thursday night (Dec. 19) for a festive celebration of Beyoncé’s latest venture, SirDavis Whisky. The exclusive event featured SirDavis served both neat and in specialty cocktails like the signature Honey Bee. DJ Mr. Rogers set the mood with music, while a surprise performance by rising Houston star Monaleo energized the crowd.

Who’s who in the industry were on the scene, including Houston heavyweights such as rapper Bun B, Travis Scott, Slim Thug, and LeToya Luckett, as well as TV personality Serena Page, former NFL star Andre Johnson, Congressman Sylvester Turner, and Houston Rockets players Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate.

Obviously, the evening was more than just a party—it marked another milestone for Beyoncé, who launched SirDavis Whisky earlier this year in collaboration with Moët Hennessy. The whisky, named after her great-grandfather Davis Hogue—a farmer and Prohibition-era moonshiner—pays homage to her family’s Southern roots. According to the official description, SirDavis marries the complexity of rye with the elegance of malted barley, finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks to create a balance of spice and fruity notes.

The high profile celebration also set the tone for a series of Houston Texans watch parties leading up to their Christmas game against the Baltimore Ravens. Beyoncé is scheduled to perform an unprecedented hometown halftime show during the game. Watch parties at venues like Tipsy Lounge, Urban Social, and Rockhouse will feature SirDavis drink specials, photo booths, and a broadcast of her performance, followed by postgame festivities at 5015 Bar and The Address.

From her groundbreaking music career to her ventures in fashion and spirits, Beyoncé continues to expand her influence. SirDavis Whisky represents not only a nod to her family history but also her commitment to creating luxury experiences rooted in authenticity.