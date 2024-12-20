Chrizzy Davis & Alldaway Dre Gets “No Sleep” In Sequel Project On The Rise

Not too long ago Chrizzy Davis announced via Instagram that he would be loading up for a “No Sleep 2” Project and will once again be working with Alldaway Dre on production.



The “Far From Finished” rapper when asked by fans how close until launching? he replied “Soon”. He also continued with saying “Me and Dre ain’t get no sleep literally” while grinning as he realized how synonymous his efforts matched his title of work. The Carolinas have been making buzz lately and it doesn’t seem like it’s slowing.



With acts like DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Trap Dickey etc. could we possibly see a collab on this project? Fans believe he’s holding on to something big because his latest project to date “The Counselin” was in 2022.



While known for his pain songs and consistency, when briefly asking Alldaway Dre in a poll on IG story if a beatche was cooking up belonged to Chrizzy he just replied, “Chrizzy gon come crazy with dis one”.