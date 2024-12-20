Cordae Shuts Down His Album Flopping Due to First Week Sales: ‘Why Spend Time Focusing on One Week?’

Numbers this, numbers that. Everyone wants to talk figures these days. So let’s talk them. While on The Breakfast Club, Cordae was asked about his first week numbers, with Charlamagne Tha God asking did he flop. If you ask Cordae, he has not and that’s just Internet chatter.

“No. Because, probability of that, it’s some white boy in Indiana,” Cordae replied. “Not that it’s a race thing, but it’s the truth of the people that run those. If you look at channels like that, their whole channel subscribes to a bunch of negativity. That’s what they’re about. Every artist in music, you can find something negative and nitpick at where they lack in some department.”

He added, “I had other albums that didn’t have a strong first week but again, my tour ended up doing super well. And then later on it grows and becomes a larger thing. Why spend all this time focusing on one week? You’re focusing on one week when there’s 52 weeks out of the year? You’re gonna just gonna give up on an album because it didn’t have a super strong first week?”

You can hear his reasoning below.

Charlamagne asks Cordae if he feels like his album flopped after it sold 10k with the first week sales on The Breakfast Club pic.twitter.com/Rl57ue6G6z — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) December 18, 2024

Cordae is hitting the road in 2025 with The Crossroads Tour, a 23-city trek that begins on February 5 at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA. The tour will stop in major cities like Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, and New York before concluding in Chicago at Concord Music Hall on March 16. Fans can secure their tickets through Cordae’s official website.

The tour celebrates the release of his critically acclaimed album, The Crossroads, available now via Atlantic Records. Executive produced by Smoko Ono, the 16-track album features collaborations with Joey Bada$$, Lil Wayne, Anderson .Paak, Juicy J, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West, and more, with standout singles like “Mad As Fuck,” “Syrup Sandwiches,” “Saturday Mornings,” and “Summer Drop.”