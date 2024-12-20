After an incredible year, Death Row Records is carrying its momentum into 2025, announcing the highly anticipated compilation album Death Row Revue, set to drop on January 3rd. The project celebrates the legendary label’s revitalized energy under Snoop Dogg, highlighting its roster of powerhouse newcomers and industry veterans with a diverse blend of R&B, hip-hop, soul, and mariachi.

Following a series of releases, including Jenn Em’s empowering “I’m Ready” and the star-studded holiday anthem “Christmas on Death Row,” the third and final preview from the upcoming project, “I Can’t Recall It,” takes center stage. This soulful duet from Jane Handcock and Charlie Bereal explores themes of confusion, searching, and the elusive clarity of life’s mysteries. Produced by Bereal and Josef Liemberg, the track highlights the effortless chemistry between the two, blending hypnotic melodies, poignant lyrics, and groovy production into a captivating listening experience.

Stay tuned for an unforgettable year ahead, as Death Row Records and its artists continue to make waves and redefine the game!

DEATH ROW REVUE TRACKLIST