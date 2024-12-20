Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has publicly apologized to his daughter, Trinity Rodman, after she opened up about their strained relationship during an emotional appearance on the Call Me Daddy podcast. Trinity, a rising star in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), did not hold back, calling her father an “extremely selfish human being” and detailing years of frustration over their family dynamics.

In response to her candid remarks, the former Chicago Bulls icon took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt apology.

“Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be, but either way, I still tried and I still try and never will stop,” Rodman wrote. “I will keep trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult, and if it takes a long time, I’m always here. And tell you all the time, whether it’s your voice or voicemail, how proud I am.”

Rodman expressed his desire for a closer bond with his children, revealing that he often watches Trinity play soccer—even going as far as flying in to support her in person. However, he noted that his presence was not always welcomed.

“I actually flew in to watch you play and was told not to show up because of who I was with. Instead, I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy,” he shared. “I love all my kids.”

During the podcast, Trinity delved into her frustrations, recounting how her father’s focus on fame and the spotlight impacted their relationship.

“It’s just hard because … I’m still giving him sympathy, which is frustrating for me because, in reality, I think he’s an extremely selfish human being,” she said. “He loves the spotlight. He loves the cameras. He loves bringing his children on stage and being like, ‘Oh, these are my kids.’”

Despite their distance, Dennis Rodman reiterated his commitment to rebuilding their relationship, emphasizing that he is “still here” and “still trying.”

The public exchange highlights the challenges of family relationships in the spotlight, particularly when fame and personal struggles collide. Whether these heartfelt words will pave the way for reconciliation remains to be seen, but both father and daughter’s willingness to speak openly signals a desire for healing.

Watch below.