Drake, who’s somewhat Houston’s adopted son for some time now, continues to embrace his Texan vibe in style. On Wednesday, he made another visit to Brenham Saddle Shop Inc., a family-owned Western wear store in Brenham, Texas, showing off his love for cowboy culture with a personalized cake in hand. Get this, the cake, decorated with his signature “Champagne Papi” smile and the message “Home for the Holidays,” underscored his connection to the Lone Star State.

The post read:

“Thank you @champagnepapi for the support and constantly showing us love,” the shop’s owners shared in an Instagram post, expressing gratitude for their star-studded patron.

What’s more, Drake has become more than just a customer for the Brenham Saddle Shop—he’s practically family. According to Rona Nutt, one of the store owners, “Rapper Drake is a good customer of ours and has been in the store several times. Drake seems to be a very nice person along with his staff.”

Locals know but now ya’ll do too because the Hotline Bling artist has become a regular at the shop, often stopping by while enjoying his newly purchased 313-acre ranch near Houston, a $15 million property where he’s been settling into his Southern lifestyle.

Obviously, this isn’t Drake’s first time supporting the Brenham Saddle Shop. In June, the store shared another Instagram post of the Toronto-born rapper donning a cowboy hat and a Kevin Durant jersey, posing alongside the delighted owners. “Thank you @champagnepapi for stopping by and supporting our small business,” they wrote at the time.

When it comes to Drake’s attachment to Houston, it runs deep, where he famously refers to the city as his second home. From his early ties to Houston’s music scene through mentor J. Prince to his frequent visits and now his property purchase, Drake has consistently expressed his love for the Bayou City.

Whether he’s donning cowboy hats or indulging in local traditions, Drake’s Texan lifestyle is proof that the self-proclaimed “6 God” is right at home in Houston. That part.