G Herbo Drops ‘Greatest Rapper Alive’ Mixtape and “Roc Block” Video

Global hip-hop star G Herbo has released his highly anticipated mixtape, Greatest Rapper Alive, exclusively through the G Herbo App. Accompanied by the official video for “Roc Block,” this 16-track project is a nostalgic nod to the early 2000s mixtape era, evoking memories of platforms like Datpiff and HotNewHipHop.

Produced entirely by Chicago native Oz On The Track, the mixtape reimagines classic samples from icons such as Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and Nelly. The “Roc Block” video provides fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of G Herbo’s performance at WGCI’s Big Jam in December.

Fans can access Greatest Rapper Alive exclusively on the G Herbo App and stream the “Roc Block” video now. The release follows “Spend That Bag,” a track from G Herbo’s September album, Big Swerv.

Access the tape here.