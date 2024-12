The All-Tournament Team for the #EmiratesNBACup:



▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

▪️ Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

▪️ Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks pic.twitter.com/42uTA6BrFd — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 19, 2024

The NBA has revealed the All-Tournament Team for the inaugural Emirates NBA Cup, recognizing standout performances during Group Play and the Knockout Rounds. Selected by a media panel, the team includes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks). Unlike All-NBA honors, selections were made without regard to position.