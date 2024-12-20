Gunna Ends 2024 with New Single “Got Damn”

Atlanta rap superstar Gunna wraps up 2024 with a new single, “Got Damn,” released via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment. Produced by Aviator Keyz, Bloublood, J Kari, and Timpani Beatz, the track showcases Gunna’s signature melodic flow over a synth-heavy beat with an infectious hook.

Fans first heard a snippet of “Got Damn” at the end of his “HIM ALL ALONG” music video, sparking excitement for its release. The single reaffirms Gunna’s prowess as a rapper and songwriter, solidifying his place in hip-hop as the year closes.