Okay, so 2024 is almost over but the meme worthy shenanigans from your favorite celebs is unwavering. What do we mean, well, Je-sus-Walks … for real when it comes to Ye or so it appears. A resurfaced video of Kanye West wearing a silver hood mask during a 2021 deposition hearing has gone viral, shedding light on the rapper’s unusual behavior during his legal battle with MyChannel Inc. The deposition, part of a $10 million lawsuit involving the alleged misuse of AI technology, lasted only 10 minutes before West abruptly ended the session by shutting his laptop.

The weird AF clip shows West donning a hat reading “Rooted in Ignorance” and displaying combative behavior. When instructed to set his phone aside to focus on the proceedings, West quipped, “Due to my mental geniusness in order to focus on this b—––, I need to be on a phone.” His attorney, Ekwan Rhowe, urged compliance, but the rapper instead escalated the situation by putting on a silver mask depicting Jesus Christ.

Okay, when questioned by Michael Popok, a lawyer for MyChannel Inc., about the mask, West responded, “Because you don’t have the right to see my face.” The session further unraveled as West reacted angrily to questions about his location, declaring, “Are you stupid?! I’m not going to tell you all the things… You are talking to the richest Black person in the history of America!”

Advertisement

What’s interesting is the deposition was part of a larger legal dispute with MyChannel Inc., a Black-owned tech startup that alleged West reneged on an oral agreement to collaborate on his Sunday Service and Yeezy e-commerce platforms without payment. The company sought $20 million in damages and later pushed for $62,725 in sanctions for West’s disruptive behavior. However, the case was resolved three months later through a confidential settlement.

The viral deposition footage and that is putting it lightly, was recently featured in A&E’s Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, reigniting public interest in West’s erratic antics and legal troubles.

West’s unpredictable behavior has often raised questions about his mental health, especially following his 2018 bipolar disorder diagnosis. In a 2019 interview with David Letterman, West reflected on the challenges of living with the condition, describing it as “like a sprained brain.” He added, “Once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse.”

While the MyChannel case may be settled, the deposition remains a striking example of the chaos that often surrounds West, blending legal drama with his unpredictable public persona.

What’s next? Who knows but we’re here for it. Sort of.