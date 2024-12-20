Leave Lil Baby out of the rap beef. As Kendrick Lamar ran down Drake’s Hip-Hop mold at the end of “Not Like Us,” he mentioned Lil Baby helping the 6 God “get his lingo up.”

While in conversation with Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Baby revealed he wasn’t fan of being mentioned.

“I ain’t really into that side of Hip-Hop,” Lil Baby said. “If you and him was arguing why the hell you gotta say my name, you know?

“Rap and shit is my work. I don’t want that type of shit at work.”

You can hear it from Lil Baby below.

In the same interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Baby revealed he “ain’t got no relationship” with Gunna.

Charla would push forward, stating the Internet believes Lil Baby doesn’t think he can make a hit without Gunna. To which he replied, “The Internet will say anything.”

He added, “You know how many hits I got? That don’t even make sense. I only see what I got to see. I try my best to keep going. I don’t feed into the comments and all of that.”

Also, Charlamagne asked if Young Thug requested a collaboration between the two would he be done. In short, the reply was, “I don’t see that happening.”

You can hear it all from Lil Baby below.