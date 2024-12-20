NBA 2K25 Updates Player Ratings as Holiday Games Approach

2K has unveiled updated NBA 2K25 player ratings, highlighting standout performances as teams gear up for the New Year. Notable updates include Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young at 92 OVR (+3), Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard at 83 OVR (+1), and Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller at 83 OVR (+1).

Young has been pivotal in Atlanta’s recent surge, with the Hawks winning seven of their last nine games. Averaging 20.8 points and 12.3 assists per game, Young has recorded three games with 15 or more assists, solidifying his role as a leader.

Meanwhile, Pritchard has excelled for the Celtics, emerging as a key offensive threat for Boston’s bench squad. He’s averaging a career-high 16.5 points per game as the team eyes back-to-back championships.

In Charlotte, second-year guard Miller continues to impress, averaging 21.5 points per game. His development adds optimism to the Hornets’ promising young core.

Fans can explore the complete list of NBA 2K25 player rating updates at nba.2k.com/2k25/ratings.