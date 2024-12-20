Prince Among Legendary Honorees at 2025 Recording Academy® Special Merit Awards Ceremony

The Recording Academy® will once again honor music’s finest at the 2025 Special Merit Awards Ceremony, set to take place on February 1 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre during GRAMMY® Week. Sponsored by Budweiser, this prestigious event celebrates an extraordinary lineup of Lifetime Achievement Award, Trustees Award, and Technical GRAMMY® Award recipients whose contributions have impacted the music industry.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Frankie Beverly, The Clash, Dr. Bobby Jones, Taj Mahal, Prince, Roxanne Shante, and Frankie Valli. Trustees Awards will be presented to Erroll Garner, Glyn Johns, and Tania León, while Dr. Leo Beranek is the Technical GRAMMY Award recipient. Each honoree represents unparalleled excellence and innovation within their respective fields.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, “It’s an amazing privilege to honor this eclectic group of music icons during the year’s biggest week in music. Each of this year’s Special Merit Award recipients has left an indelible mark on music, from paving the way for others to innovations that forever changed the trajectory of the musical landscape.”

“This is a well-deserved honor to Prince, who truly is the most outstanding all-around artist & musician of all time,” said L. Londell McMillan, Prince’s former attorney, manager, and friend. “A special shout out to the directors of the Recording Academy.”

Among the distinguished honorees, Prince’s recognition is a testament to his unmatched genius and revolutionary approach to music. Over a prolific 40-year career, Prince redefined boundaries across genres, earning him a place among the greatest artists of all time. Known for his extraordinary versatility, Prince released 39 studio albums and composed thousands of unreleased tracks stored in his legendary Vault. His work seamlessly blended funk, rock, soul, jazz, and hip-hop, earning widespread acclaim and seven GRAMMY Awards. Iconic albums such as 1999, Purple Rain, and Sign o’ the Times were inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame®, further cementing his legacy.

Beyond his artistic contributions, Prince was a trailblazer for artist rights, advocating for creative control and equitable treatment in the music industry. He was a founding member of the Artist Empowerment Coalition and a dedicated philanthropist, providing financial support to various charities and causes. His induction into multiple halls of fame, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, underscores his enduring influence on global music culture.

Other honorees include Frankie Beverly, whose soulful hits with Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, like “Before I Let Go” and “Joy and Pain,” have become cultural anthems; The Clash, pioneers of British punk who fused militant reggae, funk, and hip-hop into their groundbreaking albums; and Taj Mahal, a blues icon whose six-decade career redefined the genre’s scope. Gospel legend Dr. Bobby Jones, hip-hop trailblazer Roxanne Shante, and enduring pop star Frankie Valli also join the ranks of luminaries receiving this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The ceremony also acknowledges contributions beyond performance. Trustees Award honoree Glyn Johns has engineered albums for icons like The Rolling Stones and The Eagles, while Tania León’s compositions reflect her Cuban heritage and global influence. Dr. Leo Beranek, the Technical GRAMMY recipient, revolutionized acoustics, shaping the sound of some of the world’s most celebrated concert halls.

With the return of this ceremony, the Recording Academy continues its tradition of honoring the individuals who have elevated music to new heights. The 2025 Special Merit Awards promise an unforgettable celebration of artistry, innovation, and legacy.