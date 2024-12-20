Billboard-charting sensation and RIAA-certified artist Rotimi celebrates the vibrant African tradition of “Detty December” with the release of his latest music video. The high-energy visual accompanies the infectious dance anthem from his recently released double-feature album In My Heart, In My Veins, which showcases his masterful blend of R&B and Afrobeats across two distinct sonic experiences.

The “Detty December” video, shot with cinematic flair, captures the essence of Africa’s most celebrated season of festivities, featuring Rotimi leading an explosive dance celebration amid colorful décor, traditional African prints, and choreography that pays homage to the continent’s rich cultural heritage. The visual perfectly encapsulates the non-stop party atmosphere that takes over African cities during December, where the diaspora returns home for weeks of celebration, reunion, and jubilation.

Since his triumphant return to music with In My Heart, In My Veins, Rotimi has strategically positioned himself at the intersection of contemporary R&B and Afrobeats. The album’s innovative dual-side approach showcases his versatility as an artist – one side delivering smooth, soulful R&B that earned him his initial fame, while the other embraces his Nigerian roots with pulsating Afrobeats productions. “Detty December” emerges as a standout track from the Afrobeats portion, already gaining traction as the perfect soundtrack for the season’s festivities. The video’s release arrives just as the annual Detty December celebrations begin across Africa, positioning Rotimi as a cultural ambassador bridging the gap between Western R&B and African musical traditions.

