Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Appears Drastically Thinner Amid Hunger Strike Rumors

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the iconic CEO of Bad Boy Entertainment, is making headlines again—not for his music or business ventures, but for his striking appearance during a recent court hearing. Witnesses claim the embattled mogul appeared significantly thinner and grayer, fueling rumors that he has been on a hunger strike while in federal custody.

According to The Sun, Diddy’s transformation shocked courtroom observers, who noted the stark contrast to his usual polished and luxurious image. Elizabeth Millner, a reporter for Law & Crime who attended the hearing, remarked on the noticeable changes in the rapper’s appearance.

“He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect [from him being] inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now,” Millner shared. “A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him.”

In addition to his weight loss, Diddy’s once jet-black hair appeared significantly grayer, adding to the perception that his time behind bars is taking a toll. Just days before his September arrest on human trafficking charges, Diddy was seen in Central Park playing hacky sack, looking vibrant and full of energy.

Rumors of a hunger strike began earlier this month, although representatives for Diddy have not confirmed or denied the claims. The Sun has contacted Combs’ team for comment but has yet to receive a response.

For now, Diddy remains in federal custody, where he has spent the last three months awaiting trial. As speculation continues about his health and well-being, fans and industry insiders are left wondering what lies ahead for the once-untouchable music mogul.