Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a dominant performance in his highly anticipated return to Target Center, leading the New York Knicks to a resounding victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former Wolves star erupted for 32 points, 20 rebounds, and six assists in his first game back after being traded to New York this fall.

Towns received a heartfelt tribute from the Minnesota crowd, a moment he described as “emotional.” Reflecting on his nine-year tenure with the Timberwolves, Towns said, “It’s always great to get love back from a place that I dedicated my life to. I’ve never been traded before, so this experience was surreal.”

Towns wasted no time making his presence felt, nailing a 3-pointer from the top of the key on his first shot. That bucket sparked a perfect 5-of-5 performance from beyond the arc as he continued his stellar season-long shooting from deep (46.1%). By halftime, Towns had already notched a 22-point double-double, including 19 points in a dominant second quarter that saw the Knicks outscore Minnesota 41-18, building a 22-point lead.

The Knicks extended their lead to as much as 36, allowing Towns to rest most of the fourth quarter. His final stat line of 10-of-12 shooting placed him in elite company, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of only two players to record 30+ points and 20+ rebounds in their first game against a former team.

Towns also made history by becoming the first NBA player ever to post a 30/20 game with 5+ three-pointers on 80% shooting. Additionally, he joined Willis Reed as the only Knicks to achieve a 30/20 performance on such efficiency.

“I just let the game come to me,” Towns said. “I didn’t want to let my emotions overcome the game. I wasn’t playing for myself, I was playing for the win.”

The win solidified the Knicks’ position as a contender, with Towns proving his value on a team poised for success. For Towns, it was a night of closure and triumph in a place he once called home.