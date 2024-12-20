The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has unveiled its eligible candidates for the Class of 2025, spotlighting iconic first-time nominees, including Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Dwight Howard, and Sylvia Fowles. Joining them are legendary contributors like Doc Rivers, Billy Donovan, Chamique Holdsclaw, Mark Few, Lisa Bluder, Marc Gasol, and Micky Arison.

“These nominees epitomize the excellence and legacy of Hall of Famers,” said John L. Doleva, Hall of Fame President and CEO, highlighting their accolades, from NBA and WNBA championships to Olympic gold medals and collegiate titles.

The announcement was first revealed on ESPN’s “NBA Today” and sets the stage for an exciting induction process. Finalists will be announced during NBA All-Star Weekend on February 14 in San Francisco, with the official Class of 2025 revealed at the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio on April 5.

This year marks a shift in eligibility, as the waiting period for Player candidates has been reduced from three full seasons out of the game to two. Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Hall of Fame, emphasized the importance of honoring players while their achievements remain vivid in fans’ memories.

Enshrinement Weekend will kick off on September 5 at the Mohegan Sun, culminating with the Enshrinement Ceremony at Springfield’s Symphony Hall. VIP packages go on sale February 14, with single-event tickets available starting April 5. For details, visit hoophall.com.