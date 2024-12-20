Spotify Blasts Drake’s ‘Subversion of Normal Judicial Process,’ Says Lawsuit Would be Found Baseless

Spotify is responding to Drake’s legal action, accusing the streaming giant and Universal Music Group of amplifying Kendrick Lamar’s streams for “Not Like Us.”

In a legal filing, Drake stated Spotify boosted the streams, to which they reply, calling the allegations “false” and calling the legal action a “subversion of the normal judicial process.”

Spotify says there is no evidence to support Drake’s allegations of using bots, and more, it denies that there is no deal to help the single. “The predicate of Petitioner’s entire request for discovery from Spotify is false,” Spotify’s legal team wrote, according to Billboard. “Spotify and UMG have never had any such arrangement.”

Additionally, Spotify was critical of Drake’s legal action, including creating a “pre-action” because the accusations were believed to be baseless and would have been quickly dismissed.

“What petitioner is seeking to do here … is to bypass the normal pleading requirements … and obtain by way of pre-action discovery that which it would only be entitled to seek were it to survive a motion to dismiss,” Spotify’s lawyers added. “This subversion of the normal judicial process should be rejected.”

Drake’s team did not reply to a request for comment.