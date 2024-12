R&B sensation Tink has dropped Lost Pages, a surprise EP that is now available via EMPIRE. The collection highlights some of her most beloved tracks that, until now, were unavailable on streaming platforms.

The project features collaborations with Jeremih on “Don’t Tell Nobody” and G Herbo on the TikTok viral hit “Mine.” Fans can also enjoy gems like “Commitment,” “Home,” and “Sounds Good,” making Lost Pages a gift for longtime supporters and new listeners alike.