Tony Buzbee, Attorney Leading Suits Against Diddy and JAY-Z, Sued for Giving STI to a Woman

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer filing multiple claims against Diddy and one against JAY-Z, is being accused of giving an STI to a woman he dated.

A new lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court cites a Jane Doe who stated she met Buzbee in an online conversation in 2018, which followed up with the lawyer taking advantage of her.

The woman states she was charmed into a date in Houston and seduced in a five-star hotel. The two allegedly had sex, but Buzbee did not reveal he had a venereal disease. The woman states she began to “feel uncomfortable sensations around her groin” the next day, leading to a doctor’s visit. Testing revealed the infection, and Buzbee acted surprised once he got a phone call.

Buzbee allegedly asked not to disclose the infection in exchange for free legal advice. The woman accompanied Buzbee on trips and said she was manipulated to hide the secret.

The woman also stated in a separate complaint that Buzbee pushed a champagne flute in her face during a trip to New York City. The woman has shared medical and dental records.

In response, Buzbee told TMZ that the legal actions were an attempt to discredit and push him away from Diddy’s claims. Buzbee states the case is “false, frivolous, laughable and ridiculous.”