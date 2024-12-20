All American returns for its highly anticipated seventh season, featuring original cast members Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, and Bre-Z. Osy Ikhile, Nathaniel McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, and Alexis Chikaeze are joining as new series regulars.

The season begins with a special sneak peek episode on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, before its official premiere on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, on The CW.

Produced by Berlanti Productions alongside Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, the show continues its legacy under the executive production of Greg Berlanti, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Jameal Turner, Sarah Schechter, and David Strauss.

Fans can look forward to fresh storylines and the return of familiar faces as the series revisits its roots.