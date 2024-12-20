Rising Midwest rapper MG Sleepy has unveiled the music video for his latest track, “Trick Different.” The release comes on the heels of his mixtape I Just Woke Up Vol. 2, which builds on the success of his 2021 album I Just Woke Up. The new project features collaborations with Bfb da Packman, Myaap, Liltae2, and more.

Known for his bold humor, sharp wit, and unapologetic lyrics rooted in the trap lifestyle, MG Sleepy’s buzz is growing rapidly. Signed to Roc Nation Distribution this year, his recent “On The Radar” freestyle has amassed over 188K views, while visuals for “Playing Stupid” and “50 Offa Gramz” have collectively garnered over 81K views.

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Sleepy is poised to be the city’s next breakout star. After departing the rap group 10TA, he launched his solo career with Cap’n Punch on Spotify and Apple Music, solidifying his trajectory in the hip-hop scene.

