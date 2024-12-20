You got to admit, Quavo has been ACTIVE in the community. He’s a legit philanthropist that is backing up his words with actions. This time he’s teaming with Atlanta City Council Member Andrea L. Boone for the second annual Huncho Farms Holiday Farmers Market, held at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on December 19. Sponsored by the Quavo Cares Foundation, the event provided over 300 Southwest Atlanta families with fresh groceries to help them prepare festive holiday meals.

So the farmers market, set up to resemble a traditional market, featured tents filled with fresh produce, meats, bread, and pastries. Families also enjoyed holiday cooking workshops led by local chefs and festive activities for all ages. Quavo, recently named Variety’s Hitmakers Humanitarian of the Year for his work in gun control advocacy, appeared alongside Councilwoman Boone to support the community.

“I’m so grateful that Quavo and the Quavo Cares Foundation chose this community for their Huncho Farms event this year,” said Councilmember Boone. “This neighborhood is situated in a food desert, where a vast number of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. This farmer’s market-style food drive will assist many hard-working people who deserve to have healthy fresh food and vegetable options this holiday season. Thanks to the generosity of the Quavo Cares Foundation, our residents will enjoy a beautiful Christmas dinner.”

Advertisement

Get this, the Quavo Cares Foundation has made significant contributions to Southwest Atlanta through initiatives like Huncho Farms. This year’s market built on the success of last year’s event, drawing inspiration from local farmers markets to create a welcoming atmosphere. The foundation also collaborates with organizations like HOPE Hustlers, a leading criminal violence intervention group and part of The Rocket Foundation’s SPARK grants program collective.

Quavo’s clear commitment to giving back extends beyond food security. As founder of The Rocket Foundation, the artist has focused on addressing gun violence and promoting community development. His efforts have earned widespread recognition, further solidifying his role as a key figure in both music and humanitarian work.

What’s more, by partnering with Councilwoman Boone and local organizations, Quavo continues to uplift his hometown and inspire positive change, especially in underserved areas like Southwest Atlanta.

Check out Quavo caring about the community below: