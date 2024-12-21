Boosie Says Doesn’t Want Lawsuit with Yung Bleu to Impact His Legacy

Boosie Badazz wants to resolve his legal issues over Yung Bleu’s contract. Speaking with DJ Vlad, Boosie said he is “hopeful” of a resolution as they are both tired.

“I want Bleu to go in there and say, ‘give him [Boosie] some money and let’s move on,'” Boosie said.

Boosie added he prayed over the issue and stated he doesn’t want to develop any hate in his heart because that’s when he is at his weakest and begin to make bad decisions.

“I don’t want that to be part of my legacy, fighting my artist and brother for money,” Boosie said. “I hope they feel the same way. When you know the situation and how I was done, it shouldn’t be that hard as men – and we dealing with people with multimillions – it’s nothing to say, give Boosie some money.”

This isn’t the first time Boosie has wanted to wrap up this legal battle. Hitting X in April, Boosie tweeted his desire to sidestep court because attorneys and more see it as a payday.

“They want us to keep having to go to court my n—a,” Boosie wrote. “They putting u deeper in the hole by paying for your attorney fees. Why they don’t wanna pay your tab and get this negativity off you? Because they make more money with us beefing my n—a.”

Back in September 2023, Boosie Badazz was without an Instagram account. The controversial rapper’s account was disabled, and he believed it was due to his beef with Yung Bleu.

Boosie’s most recent page was @mamaheliveagain2.0, but now it’s gone. Hitting Instagram on his newest account, Boosie blamed Bleu.

“Yung Bleu got my Instagram took,” Boosie said. “Him and TQ the cable guy, they got my Instagram took.”

The accusations toward Yung Bleu come after a lengthy back and forth. Boosie beleives Bleu and his brother TQ forged the Louisiana legend’s signature on paperwork for an EMPIRE deal.