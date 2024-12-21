Burna Boy Brings Lagos to Life in Electrifying “Bundle By Bundle” Music Video

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Burna Boy captures the vibrant essence of Detty December in the official music video for “Bundle By Bundle,” directed by DK. The video bursts with energy in Lagos, Nigeria, showcasing slick choreography in a laundromat, a lavish club scene, and even a construction site brimming with cash.

The effervescent visual mirrors the dance-floor anthem’s magnetic optimism, delivering an unforgettable glimpse into Burna Boy’s world. Produced by hitmaker Telz, the track is set to feature on Burna Boy’s highly anticipated eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, slated for release in 2025 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records.

With its vivid storytelling and infectious rhythm, “Bundle By Bundle” reaffirms Burna Boy’s position as a global superstar while honoring the lively spirit of Nigerian culture.

Advertisement