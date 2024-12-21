DJ Akademiks Issues ‘Formal Apology’ to JAY-Z on Stream: ‘See You at the Brunch’

DJ Akademiks jokingly apologized to JAY-Z and Roc Nation over his past remarks.
While highlighting how HOV and his team responded to a lawsuit led by attorney Tony Buzbee, which they dub as extortion, Ak highlighted the team as too powerful.
“I don’t want no parts of going at Jay, [his attorney] Alex Spiro,” Ak said as he read a report of Buzbee allegedly passing a venereal disease to an unnamed woman.
“I want no smoke with Roc Nation and I issue a formal apology,” Ak said. “I want to be on your team. I wanna be in the camp of the Roc Nation.”
He finished with, “See you at the brunch, gang.”
Akademiks shocked viewers during a livestream when he apologized to Jay-Z, the staff, the record label, and the mf crew.— Mílagro (@MobzWorld) December 19, 2024
While going over a suit filed against Tony Buzbee, Akademiks exclaimed that Roc Nation was too powerful before declaring that he wanted to “be on their team”.… pic.twitter.com/x9UfHtr2A9