DJ Akademiks Issues ‘Formal Apology’ to JAY-Z on Stream: ‘See You at the Brunch’

DJ Akademiks jokingly apologized to JAY-Z and Roc Nation over his past remarks.

While highlighting how HOV and his team responded to a lawsuit led by attorney Tony Buzbee, which they dub as extortion, Ak highlighted the team as too powerful.

“I don’t want no parts of going at Jay, [his attorney] Alex Spiro,” Ak said as he read a report of Buzbee allegedly passing a venereal disease to an unnamed woman.

“I want no smoke with Roc Nation and I issue a formal apology,” Ak said. “I want to be on your team. I wanna be in the camp of the Roc Nation.”

He finished with, “See you at the brunch, gang.”