Dwight Howard is an engaged man. The future NBA Hall of Famer is engaged to rapper Amy Luciani. On Instagram, Howard and Luciani revealed their engagement.

“I was enjoying you so much out of the public eye but here we are,” Luciani wrote. “Thank you for bringing me back to the word. Anything I say or fuss about, first thing you say is “Did you pray about it?” Then I realized I hadn’t been praying much lately at all.”

“Happy 😅♾️❤️ #blacklove #prayedforthis,” Howard wrote.

