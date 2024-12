Killer Mike is buying all of the Doechii stock. The Grammy Award-winning rapper appeared on stage with the hopeful 2025 winner and praised her work.

“You truly are an artist,” Mike said. “You’re not a rapper aspiring to be. You’ve been an artist. You choose rap to tell a story. It is absolutely a testimony to me that the south has produced an artist like you.”

You can hear it all from Mike below.

