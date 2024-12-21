LeBron James on All-Star Game Update: ‘It’s Different’ & ‘Something Had to Change’

LeBron James is not a fan of the new NBA All-Star Game format. But he also noticed the amount of 3s being shot, citing it as an issue.

When asked about the format, James said, “It’s not just the All-Star Game. It’s our game in general. There’s a lot of f—ing 3s being shot. So it’s a bigger conversation than just the All-Star Game.” Analyzing last year, James said, “Something had to change.”

Adding, “It’s different. Obviously anytime you make some type of change it’s going to be some buck back. I don’t know. I mean, I have my ideas of what could possibly work. … You got to do something. Obviously, the last couple of years have not been a great All-Star Game that Sunday night.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the media and offered his opinion on current play, stating, “I would not reduce it to a so-called 3-point shooting issue. I think we look more holistically at the skill level on the floor, the diversity of the offense, the fan reception to the game, all of the above.”

The NBA and NBPA have unveiled a revamped format for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on February 16 in San Francisco. This year’s event will introduce a mini-tournament structure, with four teams competing in three games.

Three teams will consist of NBA All-Star selections, while the fourth will be the Castrol Rising Stars champion. Semifinal matchups will determine the finalists, and winners will advance to the championship. Each game will end when a team reaches or surpasses 40 points.

Teams, each with eight players, will be named after TNT analysts. Honorary GMs Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith will draft from the 24 NBA All-Stars on February 6, while Candace Parker will manage the Rising Stars champion squad.

NBA All-Star Voting is underway