The Cleveland Cavaliers showcased their dominance Friday night, dismantling the Milwaukee Bucks 124-101 in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference clash. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s impressive 33 points and 14 rebounds, the Cavs proved unstoppable, led by Donovan Mitchell’s 27 points and a balanced attack featuring six double-figure scorers.

Cleveland’s sharpshooting was on full display, hitting 50.5% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc. This marked their league-best 12th game with a 50/40 shooting split, cementing their position as the NBA’s most efficient offense. The starting five outscored Milwaukee’s lineup 83-48, with Darius Garland contributing 16 points.

The Cavs trailed for only 29 seconds before taking control with a 69-51 halftime lead. By the fourth quarter, their advantage swelled to 36 points. Mitchell credited the team’s relentless effort, saying, “Just a level of tenacity and hunger — not being satisfied with where we are.”

Now 24-4, the Cavs remain atop the NBA standings, matching their historic 2008-09 start. Cleveland continues to set the tone in the East with a 15-1 home record and a 3-0 season series lead over Milwaukee.