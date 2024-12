LeBron James has once again passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for an NBA record. This time, it’s most minutes played.

During Thursday’s 113-100 win over the Sacramento Kings, King James was celebrated by head coach JJ Redick and the team.

“They told me I’m old as hell and all that,” James said.

LeBron now sits at a career total of 57,471 minutes. Kareem is No. 2 with 57,446.