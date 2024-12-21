Usher Closes North American Leg of ‘Past, Present, Future’ Tour with Star-Studded Miami Finale

Last night, eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning icon Usher concluded the North American leg of his USHER: Past, Present, Future tour with an electrifying performance at Miami’s Kaseya Center. The evening reached legendary heights as surprise guests Uncle Luke, DJ Khaled, and JT Money joined him on stage, creating an unforgettable moment.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour, which sold over 800,000 tickets across 62 sold-out shows, showcased Usher’s evolution as a performer and his unparalleled contributions to the music industry. The experience highlighted his three-decade career with energy and artistry, from dazzling choreography and roller-skating routines to breathtaking production.

Next year, USHER: Past, Present, Future will head to Europe, with stops in Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin, including an electrifying 10-night run at The O2 Arena in London.

“We brought the past, the present and the future to this leg of the tour night after night. Packed arenas with the most dedicated fans continues to serve as our motivation for making each show unforgettable. Thank you to Live Nation, my team, my cast and crew and everyone involved with this tour – see you in March when we bring ATL to Europe.” – Usher

Usher’s flawless vocals and dynamic presence kept fans captivated, making each show feel like a heartfelt celebration of his journey. The Miami finale cemented his legacy as one of the world’s greatest entertainers and left audiences eagerly anticipating the European leg of this monumental tour.