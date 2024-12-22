Aziza Barnes, a celebrated television writer and poet, has tragically passed away at the age of 32. Known for their work on hit series such as Snowfall, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Barnes’ family confirmed their passing on Sunday, December 15, citing suicide as the cause.

“With heavy hearts, we regret to inform you of the passing of an undeniable and beloved artist, child, sibling, and friend Aziza ‘Z’ Barnes,” their family stated. “Z inspired countless individuals through their community and creative work. Their talent was unmatched, and their presence will be deeply missed.”

Hailing from Los Angeles, Barnes earned a BFA from NYU and was pursuing an MFA at the University of Mississippi. They were also an accomplished poet, holding distinctions as a Callaloo Fellow and Poet’s House Fellow.

Fellow writer Safia Elhillo paid tribute to Barnes, describing them as “a brilliant writer and genre-bender who left us too soon,” sharing their poem, Eulogy for Her.

Barnes’ other credits include writing for HBO’s Rap Sh!t and the highly anticipated A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, set for release in 2025. Their creative legacy continues to inspire those who knew them and countless others who admired their work.