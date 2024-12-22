On Wednesday evening, Malena Belafonte’s Boudoir cast an enchanting spell over a sold-out crowd at Sony Hall, seamlessly blending high fashion, theater, and breathtaking performances into a one-night-only production that will long be remembered. Directed, produced, and choreographed by Malena Belafonte herself, the event was an ambitious spectacle that masterfully wove storytelling with runway and music to push creative boundaries.

The production was a deeply personal family affair, with David Belafonte serving as associate producer, Sarafina Belafonte as assistant choreographer, and Amadeus Belafonte delivering a stirring vocal performance. Sarafina, the youngest granddaughter of the iconic Harry Belafonte, also debuted her original single, Wandering Eye, a proud continuation of her family’s celebrated legacy in the arts.

Co-choreographer Sarah Kaplan, a rising star at just 19, infused fresh energy into the show, while ballroom choreographer Krisi Dalipi added an air of grace and precision to the already stunning performances. A spectacular lineup of couture designs from Heike NY, Aforieke, Hermione Elma, and Style by Rahel, complemented by contributions from Warlock JP, The Confessional Showroom, John Ashford, Mieux Swimwear, and John Ash Alive Shoes, set the stage for a visual feast that captivated the audience.

Among the evening’s standout moments was the playful Mischief chapter, where a Femme Fatale character humorously used luxury handbags as props to tease her assistant. This spirited performance culminated with audience members being invited into the Boudoir for a lively, interactive finale.

Sarafina Belafonte’s live performance of her debut single, Wandering Eye, was a highlight of the evening, immediately followed by its release. Adding to the night’s emotional resonance, Malena Belafonte and Krisi Dalipi performed an intimate rumba to Adele’s Chasing Pavements, showcasing the undeniable chemistry of the Dancing with the Stars Europe alumni in four impeccably choreographed routines woven into the show.

The production also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late designer Corey Woods, a longtime collaborator and dear friend of Malena, who passed away in June. The tribute opened with a voiceover from Woods, followed by a moving video montage of his work. His final Yeroc collection was unveiled in a poignant runway presentation accompanied by Amadeus Belafonte’s touching rendition of I Will Cover You (Reprise), as the cast united in solidarity with Woods’ family, who were present.

A mesmerizing burlesque performance by Pearls Daily added a touch of allure and intrigue to the evening. In a dazzling James Bond-themed routine, Daily, who is four months pregnant, delivered a show-stopping act that embodied elegance and daring.

The star-studded lineup of performers included Amadeus Belafonte, Sarafina Belafonte, Giada Mangino, Flor Massey, Ashley Carley, Carmen Catlin, Casidy Chan, Celia Costa, Sarah Kaplan, Malena Belafonte, Krisi Dalipi, Pearls Daily, and Hannah Akussa Richardson of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

The night concluded with an electrifying afterparty that kept energy high until the early hours of the morning, leaving attendees awestruck by Malena Belafonte’s bold vision and masterful execution of a night where fashion and performance truly became art.