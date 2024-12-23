André 3000 was almost not on “Life of the Party.” Speaking with The New York Times, 3000 revealed he had the option of being on any DONDA track but chose “Life of the Party.”

3000’s verse delivers a message to his mom, but it also has a curse word. 3000 was thankful for the single being released on Drake’s Sounds 42 Radioaa because Ye wanted Andre to change the words.

“Ye was at a point where he didn’t want any curse words on the album and I said, ‘Yeah I’m cool with it.’ I’m totally fine with no curse words. But take me off the song because I’d written it a certain way,” André said. “I was cool with beeped versions but you have to put the dirty version of it out too.

“He told me, ‘I told my daughter that I would not have any curse words on the album,’ I said, ‘Yeah man, the kids for sure. So just take me off,’” Andre said.

Will we get new Outkast music one day? Highlight doubt it. Speaking with Andre Gee at Rolling Stone, 3 stacks revealed he and Big Boi are “further away from it than we’ve ever been.”

What caused the separation on music? 3000 says “I think it’s a chemistry thing. We have to be wanting to do it. It’s hard for me to make a rap, period, you know? And sometimes I’m in the belief of ‘Let things be.’”

What is Outkast’s greatest song? If you ask Big Boi, it’s “SpottieOttieDopaliscious.” Speaking on Complex’s GOAT Talk, Big Boi detailed why.

“Because the horns,” Big Boi said. “It’s just so enchanting. So when you get in the Cadillac, you turn that on and you ride around.”

