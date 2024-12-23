DaBaby Hosts Annual Holiday Event, Highlights Mental Health Advocacy Through DaBaby Cares

Eight-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum global superstar DaBaby continued his legacy of giving back to his hometown community with the fourth annual ‘Kirk Pole’ holiday event at Garinger High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event, hosted by his foundation DaBaby Cares, provided families with essential holiday resources while creating a joyful and supportive atmosphere.

Attendees enjoyed a festive experience that included visits with Santa Claus, a meet-and-greet with DaBaby, and an electrifying performance by the North Carolina Panthers drumline. In addition to spreading holiday cheer, the event featured a resource activation table led by NAMI Charlotte, offering information and support for mental health awareness.

This initiative aligns with the mission of DaBaby Cares, which was launched during Suicide Prevention Month in memory of DaBaby’s late brother, Glenn Johnson. The foundation focuses on dismantling mental health stigmas and providing resources for youth and adults. Recently, DaBaby Cares partnered with Mental Health America of Central Carolinas, hosting a Youth Town Hall at West Charlotte High School, where students received mental health resources and the foundation’s Youth Mental Health 101 Resource Guide.

Through events like the ‘Kirk Pole’ holiday drive and his broader philanthropic efforts, DaBaby continues to uplift his Charlotte community, offering both joy and vital support during the holiday season and beyond.